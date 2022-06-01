Screenshot from Cong TV's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Content creator Lincoln Velasquez, also known as Cong TV, took a trip down memory lane as he reached 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In his latest vlog titled "TENEM," Velasquez thanked Julius Mariano a former country manager of streaming platform Twitch for putting him in touch with Tryke Gutierrez and making their headquarters "Payamansion" possible.

The start of "Payamansion" also led to the stardom of his brother Junnie Boy and girlfriend Viy Cortez, who are now established content creators as well.

Velasquez said that he was honored to have a career along with his family and friend who had made content creation their bread and butter.

He shared how glad he was to have a billboard with actor James Reid for a soda brand and their new home.

"Masayang pamilya, kaibigan at mga pangarap, ilan lang ‘yan sa mga panaginip kong natupad na at sa paglalakbay ko na ‘to. Napakita ko sa inyo na kung kaya ng mukhang ‘tong gawin lahat ng ‘yan, mas kaya niyo," he said.

He urged his fans to be as ambitious as him to reach for their dreams as he gave them some advice.

"Gawin mo lang nang gawin. ‘Pag mahirap huwag ka lang magreklamo,. ‘Pag pagod, matulog ka lang. ‘Pag malungkot ka, umiyak ka lang. ‘Pag masaya ka, enjoy-in mo lang. ‘Pag pumalpak ka, ulitin mo, at ‘pag may tagumpay ka, magwalwal kayo," he said.

"Tapos darating na lang ‘yung araw na hindi mo namamalayan, nandoon ka na pala."

Velasquez earlier thanked all his fans for another milestone. YouTube rewards a diamond play button for accounts with 10 million subscribers.

"Siyempre, naabot ko siya sa tulong niyo and sa tulong ng mga kapamilya ko rito, mga Team Payaman, at siyempre sa mga Paa, shoutout sa inyong lahat," Velasquez said.

"Kung hindi dahil sa inyo, hindi siya magiging posible. Masayang-masaya, hindi lang kita sa mata ko, guys, pero mahirap siya i-explain," he added.

Velasquez celebrated with a feast at home together with his editors and other members of Team Payaman.

Last December, Cortez became emotional upon finding out that she is finally having a baby with Cong TV.

Cortez and Cong TV are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, boasting more than 5 million and 10 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

