Cong TV reaches 10 million subscribers on YouTube

MANILA — Content creator Lincoln Velasquez also known as Cong TV has reached 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In a vlog posted by his girlfriend Viy Cortez, Velasquez thanked all his fans for another milestone. YouTube rewards a diamond play button for accounts with 10 million subscribers.

"Siyempre, naabot ko siya sa tulong niyo and sa tulong ng mga kapamilya ko rito, mga Team Payaman, at siyempre sa mga Paa, shoutout sa inyong lahat," Velasquez said.

"Kung hindi dahil sa inyo, hindi siya magiging posible. Masayang-masaya, hindi lang kita sa mata ko, guys pero mahirap siya i-explain," he added.

Velasquez celebrated with a feast at home together with his editors and other members of their group Team Payaman.

In the last part of her vlog, Cortez expressed how proud she is of her boyfriend's achievements and how she's looking forward to spending it with their child.

"Mahal, proud na proud ako sa’yo. Nakita ko kung paano mo pinagpaguran lahat habang inaabot mo ang sarili mong pangarap. Sinama mo kaming lahat, dinala mo kaming lahat ng taong nakapaligid sa’yo. Sobrang saya ko, sobrang galak ng puso ko na simula una hanggang ngayon na 10 million ka na, kasama mo pa rin ako at plus 1 na andiyan na si Kidlat," she said.

"Alam ko na sobrang proud sa’yo ni Kidlat at sobrang masaya siya na ikaw ang kanyang ama. Ituloy mo lang ang lahat ng pagpapasaya at pag-iinspire mo hanggang sa ilang subscribers pa ang gusto mong abutin, nandito lang ako susuportahan kita, hinding-hindi kita iiwan."

Last December, Cortez became emotional upon finding out that she is finally having a baby with her partner and fellow content creator, Cong TV.

Cortez and Cong TV are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, boasting 5.19 million and 10 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

The former's pregnancy announcement is the number one trending video on YouTube as of writing, garnering over 2 million views in less than 24 hours.