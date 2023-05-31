VIRAL: Lesbian love in fast food ad earns praise online

Handout photo.

MANILA — A fast food chain ad featuring a lesbian couple has been reaping praise online for making the LGBT community more visible in mainstream media.

In the new commercial for McDonald's, a woman skater circles the ride-thru over and over, ordering all sorts of menu items, hinting at a flirtation between her and the female crew member.

They are later revealed to be romantically involved, as they depart the fast food diner while holding hands.

Released early this week, the ad has since gone viral on social media, garnering over 3.3 million views and some 220,000 reactions on Facebook alone, as of writing.

On Twitter, where the video was re-uploaded by personal accounts and sapphic pages, it has totaled over a million views and over 200,000 likes across tweets.

"While watching, I couldn't help but go 'This is bold, McDo. Very nice.' because having something as BLATANT as a lesbian couple as the main lead of a Filipino ad is BIG," a Twitter user said.

"I cannot get over how cute the new Sapphic McDonald's commercial is," another fan said.

Even Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who recently came out as bisexual, expressed her support for the romantic portrayal, quote-tweeting the video with a Pride flag.

For McDonald’s Philippines, inclusivity should be ingrained in the daily lives of people, according to corporate relations director Adi Hernandez.

“Despite its rare representation locally, it was important that this love story is depicted as a regular, everyday occurrence at McDonald’s Philippines. Gender inclusivity is ingrained in our brand experience from our customers to our employees," Hernandez said.

"No matter who you are, you are welcome and safe to come back here again and again – that’s what we wanted our audience to know. We wanted to do it right, and we wanted to make sure they (the actors) felt comfortable.”

