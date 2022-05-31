Shane Tormes arrives in Bali for Miss Global 2022

Shane Tormes has arrived in Bali, Indonesia for the Miss Global 2022 pageant.

The Philippine representative is looking forward to meeting more of her fellow delegates as she enjoys her stay in the Southeast Asian country.

"Let's start this amazing journey, Bali," she said in the caption.

Tormes was picked as the country's candidate for Miss Global 2022, which will be held on June 11 at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center.

She competed in Miss Philippines Earth 2020, finishing as a runner-up to Roxanne Baeyens; and Binibining Pilipinas in 2018, where she was named Binibining Friendship and Talent.