Doris Bigornia to resume TV Patrol work 3 months after heart surgery

MANILA - Journalist Doris Bigornia will return to her work in TV Patrol, ABS-CBN's flagship news program, on Tuesday, some three months since she took a break due to a heart attack that prompted her to go through an open-heart surgery in late February.

"Work from home na ako. Kailangan ko ng maghanap ng storya. Pero, at least, officially, babalik na akó tomorrow," the 'Mutya ng Masa' said on SRO on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, which she co-anchors with Alvin Elchico.

Bigornia underwent a triple heart bypass surgery and said she has to undergo regular dialysis due to kidney failure.

A little over a month after going under the knife, she appeared on SRO, thanking her family, her doctors, colleagues, and everyone who prayed and gave her all kinds of support.

Bigornia credited her doctors for saving her life, and the Lord for giving her a second chance.

Aside from her heart problem and kidney failure, Bigornia said she also has diabetes.

She started returning regularly on her SRO program on April 19.

Bigornia was Best Female Field Reporter during the 10th Comguild Media Awards in 2015 and at 5th Paragala: Central Luzon Media Awards in 2018, among some awards she has received for her work in broadcast journalism.