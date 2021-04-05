'Grateful' Doris Bigornia shows up on TeleRadyo after heart surgery

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - ABS-CBN News broadcaster Doris Bigornia on Monday appeared on her TeleRadyo show "SRO" weeks after her successful open-heart surgery.

Bigornia, speaking from her home, said she underwent a triple heart bypass surgery and still has to undergo dialysis due to kidney failure.

"Hindi ko alam kung paano ko po kayo pasasalamatan," she said, as she thanked her doctors and everyone who prayed and gave her support, including financially.

"Pasalamatan ko rin... ang mga tumulong at nanalangin na ating mga Kapamilya sa lahat ng sulok ng daigdig - America man, Canada, Australia... Europa. Talagang lahat sila, nanalangin para sa atin," added the Mutya ng Masa.

Bigornia credited her doctors for "saving" her life, and the Lord for giving her a second chance.

She admitted she did not take care of herself well in previous years that led to her health condition. Aside from suffering from her heart problem and kidney failure, Bigornia said she also has diabetes.

"Mahirap 'yung dialysis, pero BFF ko na ngayon ang dialysis kasi siya rin ang sumasalba sa buhay ko," she said.

Bigornia suffered from a heart attack in February. Her SRO co-host Alvin Elchico first announced that she was rushed to the hospital and was placed in the intensive care unit before the surgery.

Related video: