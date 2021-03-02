Doris Bigornia now recovering after heart surgery, says daughter

MANILA -- ABS-CBN News anchor Doris Bigornia had a successful open-heart surgery and is now recovering, her daughter said on Monday.

In a Twitter thread, Nikka Bigornia asked the public to continue praying for her mother who underwent surgery after suffering from a heart attack on February 21.

"Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nagdasal at patuloy na nagdarasal para kay mommy. Natapos na po ang surgery niya nung isang araw at successful po ito. Subalit, patuloy po kaming humihingi ng inyong mga dasal para sa tuluy-tuloy na recovery ni mommy," she posted.

The younger Bigornia also thanked the public for giving their family strength and assured well-wishers that all messages have reached ABS-CBN's "Mutya ng Masa."

"Naiparating ko na rin po ang inyong mga mensahe at pagmamahal, at siya po ay taos-pusong nagpapasalamat sa inyong lahat," she added.

Bigornia's co-host Alvin Elchico on TeleRadyo's "SRO" first announced that the journalist was rushed to the hospital and was placed in the intensive care unit before the surgery.

