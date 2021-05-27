National Artist Arturo Luz passes on at 94; tribute set

National Artist for Visual Arts Arturo Luz. Photo courtesy of Angela Luz

MANILA -- National Artist for Visual Arts Arturo Luz, famous for his legacy of minimalist and abstract artworks, passed on Wednesday night at 94.

In announcing his demise on social media, Luz’s daughter, former actress Angela Luz, said, “God blessed my father with 94 of the most wonderful years on earth. He enriched our lives with his art, with his incredible talent and his genius. As a father and a grandfather, he was simply the best.”

Luz was with her father up to his last breath on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

“He was the most kind and generous human being. And as a husband to my mother, he was perfect. He will be terribly missed, but will never be forgotten,” she stated.

Nick Lizaso, head of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), told ABS-CBN News that a national tribute, traditionally called Pambansang Pagluluksa para sa Alagad ng Sining, will be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) at the right time to honor Luz’s memory.

The NCCA, CCP and the Luz family have yet to finalize the details of the tribute pending health protocols.

"He set a high standard for all artists worldwide which should be emulated," Lizaso said of Luz who was conferred the National Artist honor in 1997.

Spanning over six decades, the prolific Luz, who excelled in sculpture, printmaking, design and painting, was a pioneer in the modern neo-realist school in Philippine art. He also managed the Luz Gallery for many years.

Based on NCCA files, Luz’s best masterpieces were "minimalist, geometric and playful abstracts alluding to the modernist 'virtues' of competence, order and elegance; and aspiration for Asian modernity."

Among his themes and subjects from the '50s to the turn of the century were the circus and the city scenery, geometric sculptures and a collection of landscapes, human figures and geometric abstractions in painting and sculpture.

Luz was recently in the news with the restoration early this year of the UP Chapel, a landmark that showcases his art alongside the genius of other artists like Leandro Locsin, Napoleon Abueva, Ang Kiukok and Vicente Manansala who had their own creative inputs in the edifice.

The floor mural of the circular chapel spanning the altar to the sacristy called the “River of Life,” was designed by Luz.

Angela Luz told ABS-CBN News that they have scheduled a two-day private wake for the remains of her father. Pending his state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, she is considering his temporary interment at the family crypt at Sanctuario de San Antonio in Forbes Park, Makati.

