LOOK: CCP lights up with PH flag colors

MANILA -- Expect to see the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) main building facade lit up in blue, red, and yellow starting Friday, May 28.

CCP's latest lighting display aims to pay tribute not only to the Philippine flag, but also to heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.

It will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday until June 13 in celebration of two events: National Flag Day (starting May 28) and Independence Day (June 12).

In a statement, CCP said the facade lighting is a collaborative effort between Danilo Villanueva and Luis Alcoran, with Gobo makers Mark Macapulay and Shantie De Roca working with theater crew members Kevin Orag, Richard Galvero, Jomar Lauta, Junelyn Maureal, Allan Jay Fami, Donato Alforja, Lucio Tapiru, Norman Aguirre, and Timothy John Calma.

