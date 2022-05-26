LOOK: Catriona Gray in Canada with boyfriend Sam Milby

"Every view is better with you."

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray made this declaration on Instagram on Wednesday as she shared a photo of her in Canada with her boyfriend, Sam Milby.

She and the actor have been enjoying their vacation, following their series of shows in Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.

In their tour titled "One Magical Night," Gray and Milby were joined by fellow performers Marcelito Pomoy and Rayver Cruz.

The former beauty queen said she is happy to be sharing the stage for the first time with her boyfriend.

"Kilig to be sharing the stage for the first time with panda," she said, referring to Milby.

Aside from being a Miss Universe titleholder, Gray is a recording artist who has released singles such as the advocacy song "We're In This Together."

Milby, dubbed local showbiz's "Rockoustic Heartthrob," has four albums to his name, with hits like "Hindi Kita Iiwan" and "Only You."

They first revealed their relationship in 2020.

