Beatrice Gomez gets military merit medal

After finishing in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe last year, Beatrice Gomez continues to gain recognition for her hard work outside of pageantry.

The former Miss Universe Philippines revealed Wednesday that she was named an honorary member of Friends of Marines, and awarded with a military merit medal.

Aside from being a beauty queen, Gomez is part of the Philippine Navy Reserve Force.

"It always feels like home. I am honored to be welcomed into a new family as an Honorary Member of Friends of Marines. I am truly honored as well to be awarded with the Military Merit Medal," she said in an Instagram post.

"Thank you, Philippine Marine Corps Foundation Inc. headed by their President LTGEN Juancho M. Sabban PN(M)(Ret) and Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps MGEN Nestor C. Herico PN(M)," she added.

"Rest assured that I will continue to pursue my involvement to support military operations to serve the Filipino people."

Gomez, who hails from Cebu, is under the Naval Reserve Center in Eastern Visayas.

She was promoted to sergeant from corporal in October last year due to her "exemplary accomplishments" since joining the naval force in January 2021.

Related video: