WATCH: Scenes from PH Navy courtesy call of Miss Universe PH Beatrice Gomez

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Naval Reserve Command headquarters in Intramuros, Manila.

On top of being a beauty queen, Gomez is also a Philippine Navy reservist.

She received a medal and a plaque from the Naval Reserve Command for her pageant win, as seen in a video posted on the MUP Facebook page.

Gomez, who hails from Cebu, is under the Naval Reserve Center in Eastern Visayas.

She was recently promoted to sergeant from corporal due to her "exemplary accomplishments" since joining the naval force in January.

