LOOK: Kim Chiu rocks short hairstyle

Kim Chiu. Instagram/@rjdelacruz

MANILA -- Kim Chiu surprised her fans and fellow celebrities on Wednesday with her new look.

The Kapamilya actress and television host, known for having long and wavy hair, rocked a short hairstyle with bangs, as seen in her latest Instagram post.

She credited hairstylist RJ dela Cruz for her look.

"She bangs! Short hair don't care!" Chiu said. "Should I make it long-term?"

Many of her social media followers, including her fellow celebrities, praised Chiu's short hairstyle.

"Ang ganda naman!" said her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim.

Actress Bela Padilla, on the other hand, noted how her close friend looked a lot younger with her new look. "15 years old!" she said.

Others, meanwhile, wondered if Chiu's new hairstyle is for her upcoming series. She is set to star in a project titled "Linlang" alongside Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, and Maricel Soriano.

Currently, Chiu is part of the noontime shows "It's Showtime" and "ASAP Natin 'To."

