Reen Barrera (second from left) during the launch of GCrypto NFT Hub. Handout

MANILA – GCash has launched a new platform featuring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of local artists.

Called GCrypto NFT Hub, the new offering allows users of the mobile wallet to discover and purchase digital art.

GCash partnered with the homegrown NFT marketplace Likha and the art gallery Vinyl on Vinyl for the release of its first collection called "The House of Ohlala," which features contemporary artist Reen Barrera.

"We are thrilled to partner with the esteemed artist Reen Barrera for his first-ever NFT collection as we unveil the new GCrypto NFT Hub," said Jong Layug, GCash head of wealth management.

"Through the GCrypto NFT Hub, we hope to provide Filipino artists a platform to bring their digital art to a wider audience, while also enabling more Filipinos access to buy their first NFT art."

Barrera's NFT project features 1,000 NFTs built on the Polygon blockchain, with each being sold for 80 MATIC. The collection is based on his most popular character, Ohlala, who is a soft commentary on socio-economic classes.

"NFTs in my opinion is like another medium, like a tool to make art. It's like being able to give your art another life in another dimension, like the digital space where it can reach more audiences," the artist said.

Barrera is known for his neo-expressionist art style which draws inspiration from Jean-Michel Basquiat. His art consists of handmade sculptures and paintings influenced by the vibrant colors of the streets.

