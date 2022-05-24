Artist Robert Alejandro shares an abstract painting he created after being told of his cancer prognosis. Facebook: Robert Alejandro

MANILA — Artist Robert Alejandro, co-owner the well-loved stationary brand Papemelroti and one of its creative forces, opened up about his cancer prognosis on Wednesday, sharing paintings that reflect his state of mind after he received the news about his condition.

“I don’t normally create abstracts,” Alejandro said on Facebook, posting images of three of his abstract paintings.

The former “Art Is-Kool” host, also known as Kuya Robert, recalled that “a spark within me was lit when I heard the grim prognosis of the oncologist,” without detailing when.

“The kind doctor explained to me that my cancer is affecting my kidneys. All semblance of hope is gone. When I got home, I created these series of abstracts in a huff,” he said.

Alejandro was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. In the following years, he would share his journey of healing and living with the illness.

“I guess these abstracts are a product of a completely free mind and soul devoid of what is expected of me,” he said on Wednesday.

“I put all of my past aside and there is no future to look forward to. All there is - is now. These [are] the artworks I want to leave behind when I pass.”

The abstract paintings, Alejandro said, are part of his second online exhibit with with Fundacion Sansó entitled “Art for All 3,” to be held from May 26 to 28.