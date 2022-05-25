Handout

MANILA -- Meta on Wednesday announced that it has launched updated 3D avatars to users of Facebook and Messenger in the Philippines.

The new feature is also available for the first time on Instagram Stories and direct messages.

Meta's avatars allows Filipino users to show up as their virtual selves across apps through stickers, feed posts, and profile pictures, among others.

"When you create your avatar, you can choose the right facial features, body types, clothing styles, and more to create your virtual self," John Rubio, Facebook Philippines country director, said in a statement.

"We offered more than one quintillion different combinations when we launched our updated avatars last year, and we're continuing to add more options to give people even more ways to express themselves," he added.

In its update, Meta has also included cochlear implants, over-the-ear hearing aids, and wheelchairs for people with disabilities.

It said more items will be added to the Avatar editor throughout the year.