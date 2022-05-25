LOOK: Mimiyuuuh shows newly renovated backyard

Screengrab from Mimiyuuuh's YouTube page

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh finally has his own tropical oasis with his newly renovated backyard.

The vlogger, known to many for his "Dalagang Pilipina" and "It Really Hurts" online crazes, tapped a landscape architect to bring his vision to life.

He now gets to wake up with a view of the pool and a tropical landscape, with plants such as elephant's ears, red ginger, yellow candle top, and red banaba, among others.

"Ang kuwarto ko nakatapat sa area na ito so parang paggising ko, I feel like I'm in Bali," Mimiyuuuh said.

Pebbles, stepping pads, and artificial grass were placed to better utilize certain areas, while a large space at the back was converted into a hangout spot with its wood flooring.

Plants grown by Mimiyuuuh's parents, as well as the green gifts he has received, were also incorporated into the new area.

Check out the vlogger's newly renovated backyard below: