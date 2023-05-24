Food shorts: New dishes, happy hour, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CCA MANILA OPENS BGC CAMPUS

Handout

The Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) Manila has opened a new campus in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig.

The new culinary school boasts of individual kitchen stations fitted with top kitchen and appliance brands, which matches its hands-on curriculum.

CCA Manila accepts both those who are looking to become a professional chef or open a food-related enterprise, and those who want to pursue cooking as a hobby or a way to relieve stress.

More details are available on CCA Manila's website and social media pages.

CHEF JESSIE'S HAPAG MOVEMENT MENU

Handout

Chef Jessie Sincioco is now offering the Hapag Movement menu, with half of the proceeds going towards the Globe-led advocacy.

The Hapag Movement aims to provide aid in supplementary feeding and sustainable livelihood opportunities to families dealing with involuntary hunger.

The Hapag Movement menu at the Chef Jessie Rockwell Club, includes a selection of Filipino and fusion dishes. It is available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

FRIDAY CHILL OUT AT NOBU

Handout

Nobu Manila is bringing back the outdoor party vibe with "Friday Chill Out," where guests can enjoy new-style Japanese cuisine and drinks with DJ tracks.

It is held every Friday night until May 26. More details are available on City of Dreams Manila's website.

FOG CITY CREAMERY OPENS POWER PLANT BRANCH

Handout

After a decade of operations in the ice cream industry, Fog City Creamery opens a branch at Power Plant Mall in Makati City.

Customers can enjoy Filipino flavors such as Suman Latik, Queso Mais, and Malunggay, and Cheese Pimiento.

Other new offerings include Avocado, Black and Pink, Honey Nut, Olive Oil, and sugar-free ice cream.

JACK DANIEL'S COCA-COLA DRINK NOW IN PH

Handout

Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola have launched their alcoholic ready-to-drink (aRTD) beverage in the Philippines.

Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, the new offering is inspired by one of the most popular bar cocktails around the world.

It is available in 320 mL slim cans with an alcohol level of 7% in stores nationwide.

JOHNNIE WALKER'S GHOST AND RARE PORT DUNDAS

Handout

Johnnie Walker explores the character of whiskies from the Glasgow distillery of Port Dundas in its latest release in the multi-award winning Blue Label Ghost and Rare series.

Port Dundas follows the release of Pittyvaich (2021), Glenury Royal

(2019), Port Ellen (2018) and Brora (2017).

It is bottled at an ABV of 43.8% and is available exclusively through Diageo Private Sales channels, in partnership with Wine Century Bros Inc.

SEATTLE'S BEST TEAMS UP WITH SPAM

Handout

Seattle's Best Coffee has collaborated with Spam for a lineup of new dishes.

These include the Caramelized Spam Croissant, or croissant filled with diced caramelized Spam, mayonnaise, sesame, and grated cheddar cheese; and Caramelized Spam Panini, which has diced caramelized Spam with scrambled egg and grated cheddar cheese, drizzled with sesame oil and sprinkled with sesame seeds in ciabatta bread.

Also part of the new menu is the Caramelized Spam Plate consisting of pancakes, scrambled eggs, and diced caramelized Spam drizzled with sesame oil and topped with sesame seeds.

The new products are available in Seattle's Coffee branches nationwide for a limited time for dine-in, takeout, pickup, and delivery. The Caramelized Spam Plate can only be ordered in select branches.

SHAKE SHACK OPENS AT SM NORTH EDSA

Handout

Shake Shack brings its burgers, shakes, and fries to Quezon City with the opening of its branch at SM North EDSA.

The new restaurant features artwork by local graphic designer and illustrator Raxenne Maniquiz.

It also has a lineup of desserts such as Bituin concrete, a playful take on Quezon City's City of Stars moniker, which consists of vanilla frozen custard blended with strawberry sauce and Auro chocolate chunks, topped with freeze-dried strawberries.

There is also the Apple Pie Oh My concrete, or vanilla frozen custard blended with Tilde Bakery and Kitchen’s French Apple Pie.

TGIFRIDAYS HAPPY HOUR

Handout

TGIFridays has launched its Happy Hour alongside a 30% discount on cocktails and liquors in all branches from 2 p.m. onwards.

The restaurant chain is also introducing new handcrafted cocktails such as Whiskey Smash (sugar, mint, lemon, bourbon), Missionary’s Downfall (mint, peach, passion fruit, pineapple, honey, gold rum), Moscow Mule (lime, sugar, vodka, ginger beer), Almond and Pisco Punch (lemon, almond, pineapple, pisco, sparkling wine), Nutty Vanilla Spritzer (lemon, hazelnut, grangelico, vanilla vodka, lemon-lime soda), Espresso Vodka Highball (vanilla, espresso, vanilla vodka, tonic), and Rosemary Gin Fizz (lemon, rosemary, elderflower, gin, lemon-lime soda).

TGIFridays also has classic cocktails such as Gin and Tonic, Old Fashioned, Martini, Manhattan, Daiquiri, Margarita Frozen or On The Rocks, Red Sangria, White Sangria, and Negroni, as well as the Mojito Series.

TIVOLI ROYALE COUNTRY CLUB'S ALL-DAY DINING MENU

Handout

Tivoli Royale Country Club has launched a new all-day dining menu that includes comforting and nostalgic dishes.

These include the Louisiana-inspired Po’ Boy (P420), Beef Steak Sandwich (P400), Nasi Goreng (P550), Mediterranean Lamb Stew (P1,050), Pan Seared Mahi-Mahi (P600), Country Fried Chicken (P600), Pork Dinuguan (P500), Gising-Gising (P350), Cheesy Macaroni (P350), and Choco Lava Cake (P380).

Tivoli Royale Country Club is located at Yakal Street, Tivoli Royale Subdivision, Quezon City. More details are available on its website and social media pages.

WOLFGANG'S STEAKHOUSE INKS CONTRACT WITH ARANETA GROUP

The Araneta Group has signed a contract with Wolfgang's Steakhouse for the opening of an upcoming branch at the new Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse at Araneta City will be the 5th branch of the US-based steakhouse in Metro Manila, and the second to open in the metro with a grill concept.