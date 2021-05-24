LOOK: Rabiya Mateo rocks short hairstyle

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo surprised her Instagram followers on Monday as she shared a photo of her rocking a short hairstyle.

But the beauty queen was quick to point out in the caption that she did not chop off her locks, saying: "Nah, just bluffing."

Minutes later, she explained on Instagram Stories that she was only wearing a wig as she posted a selfie with her long hair.

Nevertheless, many fans said the pixie hairstyle looks great on Mateo, while some of her fellow beauty queens teased her in the comments section.

Among them is Miss Universe Philippines 2020 fourth runner-up Billie Hakenson, who is known for sporting a similar haircut.

"Anong trip mo, boy?" Hakenson commented, adding an emoji of a face with tears of joy.

Mateo has yet to announce her return to the Philippines a week after finishing in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

She earlier said she is planning to spend some solo time in the United States after the competition.

