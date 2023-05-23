K-pop merchandise being sold at Hallyu Market at the SM North EDSA Skydome last August 2022. Photo by Gia Soriano via MakeItLive

MANILA — Filipino fans of Korean popular culture ought to prepare their wallets because Hallyu Market Ultimate, dubbed as "the biggest K-merch bazaar" in the country, is happening on May 27.

The bazaar, which takes place at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, is a "culmination of all things K-merch" with over 120 merchants, said Aya Villa-Real, chief executive officer of MakeItLive which is organizing the event.

They include fan-artists who will sell self-made merchandise of their favorite Korean celebrities as well as Korean beauty and fashion brands.

"From photocards, official albums, light sticks, fandom-inspired merchandise, you may just find that K-merch item that you've always been looking for," Villa-Real told ABS-CBN News in an email.

For the past months, MakeItLive has been mounting Hallyu Market in different parts of the country, including Pampanga, Cebu and Davao. With Hallyu Market Ultimate, "we've decided to roll all Manila stops into one big and exciting event," Villa-Real said.

The event also includes "Photocard Stations" where fans can trade photocards of K-pop stars, and booths where attendees can win prizes by engaging in games and other activities, she said.

Villa-Real said attendees can also learn more about Hallyu, the term for South Korean popular culture, through "talks by our partner brands through their segments, like specific to K-Food or how to write captivating fanfiction."

"There will also be segments on how to kickstart their Hallyu-themed business for fans who wish to start their own business through their passions," she added.

P-pop groups YGIG and PLUUS are also set to perform at the event.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

