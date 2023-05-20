LOOK: Kylie Verzosa serves mermaid look in Cannes

MANILA – Beauty queen-turned actress Kylie Verzosa continued to turn heads in the Cannes Film Festival.

After stunning film enthusiasts in France with her black gown, Verzosa made an impression once again when she attended the premier of Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s & Sean Penn’s Black Flies.

And the Miss International 2016 did it in style when she walked down the red carpet wearing a pink dress of Mark Bumgarner that made her appear like a mermaid.

“Serving mermaidcore realness, Kylie Verzosa @kylieverzosa walks the @festivaldecannes red carpet for the premier of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Kylie is wearing a custom @marbumgarner blush evening gown,” the caption stated.

Verzosa previously said that was a dream come true for her to grace the prestigious Cannes festival.

She rose to fame after winning the Philippines' sixth Miss International crown.

Verzosa went on to pursue a career in showbiz, starring in movies such as "Sisid" and "The Housemaid." Her latest project was the movie "Baby Boy, Baby Girl" with Marco Gumabao in March.

For her birthday post this year, Verzosa declared that she would no longer "waste time" and instead focus on her goals and loved ones.

