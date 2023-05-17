Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa seems like she is having the best time of her life in France where she attended the opening of the Cannes Film Festival.

On Instagram, the former Miss International shared a couple of her photos and a video walking the red carpet while wearing a stunning black gown made by Mark Bumgarner.

“Dream come true,” she said.

“Such an honor to walk at the 76th Cannes Film Festival opening night, thank you for having me @festivaldecannes. It was so surreal,” she added.

Verzosa rose to fame after winning the Philippines' sixth Miss International crown in 2016.

She went on to pursue a career in showbiz, starring in movies such as "Sisid" and "The Housemaid." Her latest project was the movie "Baby Boy, Baby Girl" with Marco Gumabao in March.

For her birthday post this year, Verzosa declared that she would no longer "waste time" and instead focus on her goals and loved ones.