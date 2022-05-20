Liquor shorts: World Whisky Day, unli wine and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local beverage scene.

WORLD WHISKY DAY MASTERCLASSES

InterBev’s Asia brand ambassador Paul Chanteeradaj. Instagram

The Speyburn Single Malt Whisky Masterclass headlines the special guided whisky tasting sessions at the World Whisky Day Experience by Liquor.PH

This masterclass will be conducted by Paul Chandeeraj, InterBev’s Asia brand ambassador, who will be flying in just for this event.

Other sessions later that day will be from Jameson Irish Whisky, Glenfiddich, Chivas Regal, and a special rum tasting session by Tarlac-based distillery Luisita Rum.

The World Whisky Day Experience… A Tasting Affair will be held at the Astbury in Poblacion, Makati on May 21 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Entrance Fee at the gate is P1,100 which includes 10 tasting tokens. Each master class is an additional P500 each. Avail of a special online early bird rate of P1,000 here.

WHISKY FESTIVAL AT SOLAIRE

Handout

Solaire Resort & Casino Manila celebrates World Whisky Day with its first-ever Whisky Festival. The hotel has lined up of events that highlight a collection of delicacies made by its culinary masters, and bespoke and classic beverages made from a variety of whisky.

Get to know more about the event’s highlighted whisky names such as Jack Daniels, Glenfiddich, Glenmorangie, Dalmore, Macallan, Diageo, Balvenie, Woodford Reserve, and William Grant aside from being able to sample their top-of-the-line whiskies, which will be served during the 5-day festivity.

Festival highlights are the Jack Daniels BBQ Brunch at Waterside, Dalmore Royal Aperitivo at Finestra, Glenfiddich Whisky & Chocolate Flight at Oasis, Japanese Whisky Dinner at Yakumi, Whisky and Cigar at Baccarat Room and Bar, Balvenie Whisky Dinner at Red Lantern, Diageo Ghost & Rare Releases at Whisky Bar, and a William Grant Whisky Week Menu at the Dragon Bar.

Solaire’s Whisky Festival 2022 will run until May 22. For a full list of events and to reserve seats, visit here.

BEER AND WHISKY WITH JAMESON CASKMATES

Jameson's Irish Whiskey Caskmates. Jeeves de Veyra

Like beer? Like whiskey? Have the best of both worlds with a sip of Jameson's Irish Whiskey Caskmates.

Jameson Irish Whisky brand ambasssador Paula Phelan led a tasting session at the Island in Uptown Parade, to introduce these new whiskies. The new Caskamates are fully matured classic Jameson Triple Distilled Whiskey finished in barrels treated with craft beer from Irish independent craft beer brewery, 8 degrees.

Now formally launched in the Philippines are the Jameson Stout and IPA editions. The Stout Edition has notes dark chocolate, coffee and toffee like the flavors of dark beer, while the IPA Edition has the bright floral citrusy notes similar to those found in a great Indian Pale Ale. For craft beer lovers who'd want to try out another spirit, these Jameson Caskmates are a nice friendly drams to start out.

The Jameson Caskmates IPA and Stout Editions are now available at selected supermarkets and online liquor stores.

BELIEVE IN TIME WITH LOUIS XIII COGNAC

Handout

Time is the raw material of Louis XIII Cognac.

Louis XIII continues to express its unique relation to time by paying tribute to Mother Earth in this latest project, "Believe in Time." The film is led by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and visual artist Solange Knowles, who also composed an original piece of music for the project, in collaboration with Chinese couture designer Guo Pei, and French-Senegalese Cannes Festival's Grand Prix winning director Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

Louis XIII cognac is the most premium of the Remy Martin cognacs with the final blend consisting of Atlantic’s up to 1,200 individual eaux-de-vie from Grande Champagne vineyards, ranging from at least 40 years to 100 years in age. These are bottled special crystal decanters with glass artisans hand crafting each detail ensuring each is a unique work of art.

Louis XIII Cognac is available at premium liquor shops and online stores.

BRUICHLADDICH UPDATES PORT CHARLOTTE

Port Charlotte 10. Jeeves de Veyra

Singlemalt.ph led an exclusive tasting session at the Manila Private House featuring select expressions from the revered Islay whisky distillery, Bruichladdich.

On the tasting spread that night was the classic Laddie with its distinctive Teal Blue Bottle, the premium Octomore known as the peatiest whisky in the world, and the new Port Charlotte 10.

The Port Charlotte 10, or PC10, replaces the old NAS (Non-Age Statement) expression. While the PC10 is a bit intimidating at first whiff with a smoky peaty nose, a sip reveals surprisingly friendly sweet fruity flavors. This is a great whisky for those who are opening up their whisky horizons to the funky flavors of peat.

The Port Charlotte 10, Classic Laddie, and the Octomore are available at singlemalt.ph and other select e-tailers and physical stores.

WINE ALL YOU CAN AT FIRESIDE

Fireside's Wine All You Can promo. Handout

Fireside invites wine lovers to drink their fill with its Wine All You Can offer.

For three hours, guests can enjoy unlimited glasses of Fireside’s carefully selected bottles of wine. Pair these their hearty menu of pizza, pasta, steaks, grilled meats, and fried chicken.

The Wine All You Can Promo is priced at P499. Fireside is located at Central Square in Bonifacio Global City and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

BLACKPINK’S LISA IS CHIVAS REGAL’S NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR

LISA of Blackpink. Handout

Blended scotch whisky Chivas Regal teams up with new ambassador, LISA of K-pop group Blackpink, with the new “I Rise We Rise” campaign.

“After being on such a huge personal journey and hustling over the past few years, I want to inspire people to elevate themselves,” LISA said. “It was a no-brainer to partner with Chivas, as their values are so closely aligned with my own, plus I’ve always been a whisky fan!”

The whisky maker also updated the look of bottles for modern drinkers beginning with the Chivas 12. The new bottle design is slimmer and taller while still retaining the trademark rounded shoulders inside a 100% recyclable box.

The classic Chivas 12 will be the first expression that will be showcase the new branding that will be available locally with new versions of the 15 year, the 13 Years Extra editions, and select favorite expressions like the Mizunara soon.