Cafe dubbed as ‘birthplace’ of Harry Potter to open in PH

The future home of Elephant House. Filipino Potterheads will be able to experience the The Elephant House, the “birthplace” of Harry Potter, Edinburgh at Greenhills Mall in December. Handout

MANILA – Harry Potter enthusiasts in the Philippines have a reason to rejoice as The Elephant House, a renowned Scottish authors' café revered as the "birthplace" of Harry Potter, is set to open its inaugural international branch outside of Edinburgh.

The Elephant House will open in the new Greenhills Mall in December, offering Filipino fans a unique experience steeped in literary history.

“We‘re beyond excited for Greenhills Mall to be the home of The Elephant House in the Philippines. Greenhills Mall has always supported the many interests and hobbies of our shoppers, and the Harry Potter fandom will soon experience the magic themselves,” Arch. Renee Bacani, vice president of Ortigas Malls, said in a statement released Friday.

The Elephant House, in collaboration with retail brand Museum Context, has formed a partnership with Philippine restaurant group Visum Ventures. Tnis marks the first international venture for Elephant House under its Elephant House International brand.

The renowned Museum Context, located at Victoria Street in Edinburgh — a beloved destination for Potter enthusiasts due to its resemblance to Diagon Alley — will soon be accessible to Harry Potter fans of all ages.

Elephant House owner David Taylor and retail entrepreneur Andrew McRae launched their partnership in December 2022.

Scottish food producers are set to benefit from the enterprise which will see unique Elephant House blend coffee, teas, and menus featuring tried and tested recipes alongside Scottish produce such as Walker’s shortbread, Loch Fyne smoked salmon and Barr’s Irn Bru.

Since its opening in 1995 in Scotland, The Elephant House has evolved into a renowned tourist destination, captivating fans who revel in the world of Harry Potter.

“Filipino consumers are always looking for new and exciting food and beverage options, and The Elephant House offer of innovative products and experiences has the potential to do extremely well in this market. Our range of exclusive and niche products are not available in other retail stores which gives us a unique selling proposition that will surely stand out in a crowded retail market,” The Elephant House International CEO and co-founder, Andrew McRae said.