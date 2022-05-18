LOOK: Ruffa Gutierrez as a young beauty queen

MANILA -- Ruffa Gutierrez took a trip down memory lane as she shared photos of her as a young beauty queen.

The actress and host was crowned Binibining Pilipinas World in 1993, and went on to finish second runner-up in Miss World that year.

"Taken when I was 18," she said of her pageant shots, which she posted on Instagram.

Gutierrez also included photos of her as a "Muslim living in Istanbul named Yasmeen" back in 2004.

Reflecting on her experiences, she said: "In life you will meet two kinds of people. Ones who build you up, and ones who tear you down. But in the end, you will thank them both."

Gutierrez, 47, hails from a clan of celebrities that include parents Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama, and brother Richard Gutierrez, among others.

She is set to finish her college degree in July at the Philippine Women's University.