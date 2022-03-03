Ruffa Gutierrez set to graduate with college degree

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez. Instagram: @iloveruffag

MANILA — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez is set to finish her college degree in July, over a year after she first shared resuming her studies.

Gutierrez has been studying at the Philippine Women’s University in the past year. Her program: Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Communication Arts under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program.

“After 34 years of working in the entertainment industry, I have chosen to further my education,” she said in May 2021. “Not only do I want to fulfill a long-held dream and take control of the next chapter of my life, I want to set a good example for my children.”

On Thursday, Gutierrez revealed that she is nearing her graduation. The topic came up during the live episode of “It’s Showtime,” where she is a regular judge of a pageant segment.

The day prior, Wednesday, Gutierrez was absent from the noontime show, prompting the hosts to ask her the reason when she returned to the studio.

“Naku, nag-aaral ako. I had academic deadlines!” Gutierrez answered. “Practicum ko na. Tomorrow ang last day ko.”

“I’m graduating college in July,” she said, to encouraging cheers from the hosts.

“At least hindi na lang ako high school graduate. Pero, excuse me, 13 years old naman nagtatrabaho na ako, ‘di ba. [It’s] never too late!” she added.

Gutierrez, 47, is considered showbiz “royalty,” as she hails from a clan of celebrities that effectively put her and her family members in the spotlight starting at a young age.

Gutierrez has been an actress since 1987, but rose to wider popularity when she represented the Philippines in the 1993 Miss World pageant. She placed second runner-up.