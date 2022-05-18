MANILA -- Miss Philippines Earth on Tuesday introduced its official candidates for this year's pageant.

Forty-one ladies will compete for the opportunity to represent the country in Miss Earth 2022.

Check out their photos below:

The winner of the national pageant will succeed Naelah Alshorbaji from Paranaque City, who finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2021.

This year's Miss Philippines Earth will be held as an on-site event for the first time after two years of virtual competitions.

Organizer Lorraine Schuck earlier said they are planning to hold the pageant in an out of town venue in July.