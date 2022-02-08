MANILA -- After two years of holding virtual competitions, the Miss Philippines Earth pageant is finally gunning for an on-site coronation for its 22nd edition.

The catch is only 20 semi-finalists will be featured in the finals, slated July 2022 in an out of town venue, according to organizer Lorraine Schuck.

“Iwas lang sa possible hawaan ng anumang sakit,“ Shuck told ABS-CBN News Tuesday, citing the need to limit the number of contestants, production staff and audience.

The online screening of prospective candidates will start March 1. Aside from local regions, Miss Philippines Earth will also screen global applicants, notably from Filipino communities in Dubai, Middle East and USA. Some pre-pageant competitions will also judged online before the top 20 candidates are chosen.

Puerto Prinsesa, Palawan is one of the venues being considered for the Miss PH Earth finals to be aired on A2Z. Theme for this year is “Me and Fauna” to highlight the protection of animals and their habitat.

The reigning queen is Naelah Alshorbaji who finished in the top 8 at the conclusion of the 22nd Miss Earth virtual pageant last year.

As the pandemic eases worldwide, Schuck also hopes to hold the Miss Earth international pageant outside the Philippines, hopefully starting late this year. The outlook is encouraging, with organizations in Thailand, Vietnam and other countries expressing interest in hosting the next editions of Miss Earth.

Destiny Wagner of Belize is the reigning Miss Earth.

Miss Earth PH’s announcement of its online applications follows the quests of Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe Philippines for prospective candidates for their respective pageants.