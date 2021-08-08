Naelah Alshorbaji from Paranaque wins Miss PH Earth 2021

MANILA - Naelah Alshorbaji from Paranaque City was named Miss Philippines Earth 2021 during the pageant's second virtual coronation Sunday.

Alshorbaji will represent the Philippines in the international edition of the pageant.

LOOK: Naelah Alshorbaji, the newest Miss Philippines Earth queen, turns emotional as she is announced winner of the #MissPhilippinesEarth2021. #MissPhilippinesEarth #MPE2021 pic.twitter.com/1dbzNuRBfc — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 8, 2021

The 23-year-old beauty succeeds Roxanne Allison Baeyens, who took home the Miss Earth Water crown last year.

According to her profile at the official Miss Philippines Earth website, Alshorbaji wants to take home the top crown because she wants "to have a greater platform to promote the change I want to see in the world."

During the final question-and-answer segment, the top 10 candidates were all asked how they plan to move forward to achieve their goals in life despite the ongoing pandemic.

For her winning answer, Alshorbaji said: "Despite the restrictions in terms of pandemic, we have social media for us to progress and move forward. I think that’s the beauty of the generation that we are going through right now. Moving forward, I think I could accomplish my goals and dreams regardless because I have a bright future even if during the pandemic. I hope that inspires people around us."

The other winners are:

Miss Philippines Air – Ameera Almamari from Atimonan, Quezon

Miss Philippines Water – Rocel Angelah Songano from Iloilo City

Miss Philippines Fire – Roni Meneses from Mandaluyong City

Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism – Sofia Lopez Galve from Tanay, Rizal

It was the second time the pageant held a virtual coronation due the continuing threat of the coronavirus disease.

This year’s pageant highlighted the vast and unique biodiversity of the country with the theme "Colors of the Earth."

The theme also alluded to the hope for a brighter outlook in 2021, coming from a rather bleak 2020 due to the pandemic.

A total of 66 candidates competed for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the Miss Earth pageant.

RELATED VIDEO