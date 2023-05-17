Mister International 2023 to be held in Sept. in PH

MANILA - The Mister International pageant is set to happen in the Philippines this year, according to pageant owner Manuel Deldio.

The male pageant will be held on September 28 Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

Deldio said the Philippines is the perfect location for the pageant given its rich culture and inspiring people.

"This is the best time for us to do the Mister International here in the Philippines. There are beautiful places and beautiful faces in our country that the international audience needs to see," he said.

Countries from all over the world have already shown their support for the event with candidates gearing up to compete for the coveted Mister International crown.

“We’re looking for someone to crown who speaks from the heart and values his roots with an international appeal, and is aspirational,” Deldio shared.

In anticipation for the upcoming competition, Deldio said the pageant promises to be intense, with each candidate bringing his own unique charm to the stage.