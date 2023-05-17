LOOK: Anne Curtis poses with Dakota Johnson at Gucci fashion show

Anne Curtis looked absolutely stunning as she attended a fashion show of a luxury brand held at the iconic Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul.

Based on her Instagram updates, Curtis is currently in South Korea as she was invited to grace the glamorous Gucci Cruise 2024 event.

“Insanely beautiful venue and show. Thank you for having me @gucci,” she captioned her post.

The other celebrities Curtis got to rub elbows with at the fashion show include Hollywood star Dakota Johnson, NewJeans member Hanni, Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim, and Thai actress-model Davika Hoorne.

The “It’s Showtime” host shared her photos with them on social media, garnering hundreds of “likes” and comments with many netizens saying Curtis looked regal at the event.

Just last month, Curtis was in New York for the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s Manhattan store on Fifth Avenue.

Early this month, the actress informed her followers that she is now gearing up for her new action movie to be directed by Erik Matti.

Curtis' last movie was the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “The Mall, The Merrier” with her good friend Vice Ganda.

She went on to take an extended showbiz hiatus after that to focus on her pregnancy and eventually becoming a first-time mother to daughter Dahlia.

Curtis returned to “It's Showtime” only in 2022.