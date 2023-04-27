LOOK: Anne Curtis attends reopening of Tiffany's in New York

Anne Curtis attends Tiffany & Co. reopening of NYC flagship store The Landmark with ribbon cutting ceremony on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images for Tiffany & Co./AFP

Philippine screen superstar Anne Curtis looked absolutely gorgeous as she attended the reopening of the Manhattan store of jeweler Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue, New York.

Curtis was photographed by Getty Images in front of the iconic store wearing a cream colored, princess-like dress paired with glittery heels.

Through an Instagram Story, Curtis expressed her delight that she attended the event along with Heart Evangelista, Senator Chiz Escudero and Tatler Philippines editor Anton San Diego.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve been to something so special (like pre-mamahood) so having them has helped me get that social [butterfly] in me out and about again,” she said.

The Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue officially reopened for business on Wednesday after extensive renovations under new owners, French luxury giant LVMH.

The iconic Manhattan jewelry store -- immortalized by the 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's" -- reopened its doors following the remodelling, which the luxury jeweler hopes will help fuel the brand's momentum under its new ownership.

It took "a bit longer than what we had in mind," Tiffany CEO Anthony Ledru said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, two days before the store reopens to the public.

But the result "goes well beyond our wildest dreams," he said.-- With AFP