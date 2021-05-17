Did you know? Newly crowned Miss Universe Andrea Meza first joined Miss World

The World did not give her the crown, but the Universe did.

Before she won the 69th Miss Universe, Andrea Meza represented Mexico in the Miss World 2017 pageant.

This bit of trivia made the rounds online as more people became interested to know more about Meza, who bested 73 delegates for the "Power of Unity" crown.

The Mexican beauty queen finished first runner-up in Miss World 2017 to Manushi Chhillar of India.

In her introduction video for Miss World, Meza spoke of the many forms and expressions of beauty, such as arts, sports, science, culture, people, and love for country.

"Beauty is really all around us," she said.

By some twist of fate, Meza was asked to talk about beauty four years later, during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant.

"Nowadays, beauty isn't only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable," she said.