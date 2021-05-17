Mexico wins 69th Miss Universe; PH finishes in Top 21

(UPDATED) Andrea Meza of Mexico is the winner of the 69th Miss Universe, making her the second titleholder during the pandemic after Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.
Dubbed as the "candidate to beat" by pageant experts, Meza bested 73 other delegates for the "Power of Unity" crown.
Her runners-up include Julia Gama of Brazil, Janick Maceta of Peru, Adline Castelino of India, and Kimberly Jiménez of Dominican Republic.
During the question and answer round, Meza was asked by Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee about how she would have handled the COVID-19 pandemic if she were the leader of her country.
The Mexican beauty queen replied: "I believe there's not a perfect way to handle this hard situation such as COVID-19. However, I believe that what I would've done was [to] create the lockdown even before everything was that big. Because we lost so many lives and we cannot afford that. We have to take care of our people. That's why I would've taken care of them since the beginning."
For her "final statement," Meza was asked to talk about changing beauty standards.
This time speaking through an interpreter, she said: "We live in a society that more and more is advanced. And as we have advanced as a society, we've also advanced with stereotypes. Nowadays, beauty isn't only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable."
The Philippines' representative, Rabiya Mateo, ended her journey in the Top 21 of the pageant.
With her Top 21 finish, she replicates the success of her predecessor, Gazini Ganados, who made it to the Top 20 in the 2019 edition of the pageant.
The country so far has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).
69TH MISS UNIVERSE RECAP
Winner: Mexico
First runner-up: Brazil
Second runner-up: Peru
Third runner-up: India
Fourth runner-up: Dominican Republic
Top 5
1. Mexico
2. India
3. Brazil
4. Dominican Republic
5. Peru
Top 10
1. Jamaica
2. Dominican Republic
3. India
4. Peru
5. Australia
6. Puerto Rico
7. Thailand
8. Costa Rica
9. Mexico
10: Brazil
Top 21
1. Colombia
2. Peru
3. Australia
4. France
5. Myanmar
6. Jamaica
7. Mexico
8. Dominican Republic
9. USA
10. Indonesia
11. Argentina
12. India
13. Curacao
14. Puerto Rico
15. Philippines
16. Brazil
17. Great Britain
18. Nicaragua
19. Thailand
20. Costa Rica
21. Vietnam
Best in National Costume: Myanmar
