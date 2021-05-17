Mexico wins 69th Miss Universe; PH finishes in Top 21

(UPDATED) Andrea Meza of Mexico is the winner of the 69th Miss Universe, making her the second titleholder during the pandemic after Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.

Dubbed as the "candidate to beat" by pageant experts, Meza bested 73 other delegates for the "Power of Unity" crown.

Her runners-up include Julia Gama of Brazil, Janick Maceta of Peru, Adline Castelino of India, and Kimberly Jiménez of Dominican Republic.

During the question and answer round, Meza was asked by Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee about how she would have handled the COVID-19 pandemic if she were the leader of her country.

The Mexican beauty queen replied: "I believe there's not a perfect way to handle this hard situation such as COVID-19. However, I believe that what I would've done was [to] create the lockdown even before everything was that big. Because we lost so many lives and we cannot afford that. We have to take care of our people. That's why I would've taken care of them since the beginning."

For her "final statement," Meza was asked to talk about changing beauty standards.

This time speaking through an interpreter, she said: "We live in a society that more and more is advanced. And as we have advanced as a society, we've also advanced with stereotypes. Nowadays, beauty isn't only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable."

The Philippines' representative, Rabiya Mateo, ended her journey in the Top 21 of the pageant.

With her Top 21 finish, she replicates the success of her predecessor, Gazini Ganados, who made it to the Top 20 in the 2019 edition of the pageant.

The country so far has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

69TH MISS UNIVERSE RECAP

Winner: Mexico

First runner-up: Brazil

Second runner-up: Peru

Third runner-up: India

Fourth runner-up: Dominican Republic

Top 5

1. Mexico

2. India

3. Brazil

4. Dominican Republic

5. Peru

Top 10

1. Jamaica

2. Dominican Republic

3. India

4. Peru

5. Australia

6. Puerto Rico

7. Thailand

8. Costa Rica

9. Mexico

10: Brazil

Top 21

1. Colombia

2. Peru

3. Australia

4. France

5. Myanmar

6. Jamaica

7. Mexico

8. Dominican Republic

9. USA

10. Indonesia

11. Argentina

12. India

13. Curacao

14. Puerto Rico

15. Philippines

16. Brazil

17. Great Britain

18. Nicaragua

19. Thailand

20. Costa Rica

21. Vietnam

Best in National Costume: Myanmar