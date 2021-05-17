Bulakenyo theologian Msgr. Vengco passes away

MANILA - Rev. Msgr. Sabino Vengco, a known theologian and author from the Diocese of Malolos, died on Monday.

He was 79.

Athough the Diocese of Malolos and other members of the clergy posted on social media about his passing, it is not yet clear his exact cause of death.

Last March, he was confined at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center after contracting COVID-19. He was discharged early May after recovering from the respiratory disease.

Come May 11, he was again admitted to the same hospital and later on underwent gallbladder surgery, according to the CBCP News.

The Diocese of Antipolo also extended its condolences to Vengco's family and the clergy of Bulacan.

Although the monsignor was a priest of the Malolos diocese, he also had pastoral works in Antipolo.

"Although he belongs to the Diocese of Malolos, the Diocese of Antipolo considers Msgr. Vengco as one of our presbyterium for he is supportive and visible to any pastoral works in the parishes," said Rev. Fr. Alejandro Pestaño, chancellor of the Antipolo diocese.

His remains will lie in state starting Monday night until Wednesday morning at the National Shrine of Peace and Good Voyage - Antipolo Cathedral, according to a social media announcement released by the Antipolo diocese.

Later he will be brought to his home diocese in Malolos.

Ordained in 1966, Vengco's priestly ministry was focused on teaching the faith, being a theologian and seminary professor.

The Bulakenyo priest was also known for “Kadiwa sa Pagkapari Foundation”, a program which aims to take care of elderly and sick diocesan priests.

Among the recognitions he received were the “San Jose Award” as an outstanding alumnus of San Jose Seminary, the “Gawad Sagisag Quezon” from the Komisyon sa Wikang Pilipino for his exemplary use of the Filipino language in mass media, and the “Serviam” award from the Catholic Mass Media Awards for his role in transmitting the Christian values through the media.

In 2003, he was also the “Bukas Palad” awardee of Ateneo de Manila University and the “Outstanding Catholic Author” in 1989.

The provincial government of Bulacan also conferred to him the “Dangal ng Lipi (Paglilingkod sa Pampamayanan)” in 2010.

