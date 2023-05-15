Home  >  Life

Upcoming BTS book to get Filipino edition, says publisher

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 15 2023 04:15 PM

K-pop group BTS. Photo: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
Filipino ARMYs are in for a treat as the upcoming memoir of South Korean megaband BTS is getting a local edition.

Apop Books announced Monday it would publish the Filipino version of the book titled "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong-seok and the K-pop group's members.

On its social media pages, Apop said it partnered with BTS' label, Big Hit Music, to release the 544-page memoir's Filipino version, which will be launched simultaneously with the international edition on July 9.

"Further information on pre-order and more will be announced in June," Apop said.

Apop is a publishing firm that has been translating Korean books into English for Filipino readers.

BTS, meanwhile, is currently on a break from group activities, with members pursuing solo projects while two of them have enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service.

