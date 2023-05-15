Upcoming BTS book to get Filipino edition, says publisher

K-pop group BTS. Photo: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial

Filipino ARMYs are in for a treat as the upcoming memoir of South Korean megaband BTS is getting a local edition.

Apop Books announced Monday it would publish the Filipino version of the book titled "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong-seok and the K-pop group's members.

On its social media pages, Apop said it partnered with BTS' label, Big Hit Music, to release the 544-page memoir's Filipino version, which will be launched simultaneously with the international edition on July 9.

Apop is excited to be partnering with BIGHIT MUSIC to publish the FILIPINO EDITION of BEYOND THE STORY : 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS, launching simultaneously on July 9, 2023.



Further information on pre-order and more will be announced in June. #BTS #BEYOND_THE_STORY #apopbooks pic.twitter.com/AVoAJiE496 — Apop (@apopbooks) May 15, 2023

"Further information on pre-order and more will be announced in June," Apop said.

Apop is a publishing firm that has been translating Korean books into English for Filipino readers.

BTS, meanwhile, is currently on a break from group activities, with members pursuing solo projects while two of them have enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO