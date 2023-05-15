Upcoming BTS book to get Filipino edition, says publisher

Filipino ARMYs are in for a treat as the upcoming memoir of South Korean megaband BTS is getting a local edition.
Apop Books announced Monday it would publish the Filipino version of the book titled "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong-seok and the K-pop group's members.
On its social media pages, Apop said it partnered with BTS' label, Big Hit Music, to release the 544-page memoir's Filipino version, which will be launched simultaneously with the international edition on July 9.
"Further information on pre-order and more will be announced in June," Apop said.
Apop is a publishing firm that has been translating Korean books into English for Filipino readers.
BTS, meanwhile, is currently on a break from group activities, with members pursuing solo projects while two of them have enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service.
