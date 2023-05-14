One of the most glamorous events in the country this year ended with a candidate from Makati City winning the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines title during the coronation night held at the Mall of Asia Arena Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

Michelle Dee was hailed to be the next Filipina who will wave the country’s flag at the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Meanwhile, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol and Krishnah Gravidez of Baguio were crowned separately as Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 and Miss Charm Philippines 2023, respectively, at a ceremony at the Okada Manila around 2 a.m. after the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Empire.PH, the local franchise holder of the Miss Supranational and Miss Charm pageants, conferred the Philippine crowns on Dee's fellow queens.

In addition to abovementioned three contestants, the other beauty queens who made it to Top 5 were Christine Opiaza of Zambales (first runner up) and Angelique Manto of Pampanga (second runner up).

The pageant was hosted by actors Xian Lim and Alden Richards. They were also joined by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

Below are some photos from the coronation night on Saturday.