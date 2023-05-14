One of the most glamorous events in the country this year ended with a candidate from Makati City winning the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines title during the coronation night held at the Mall of Asia Arena Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.
Michelle Dee was hailed to be the next Filipina who will wave the country’s flag at the Miss Universe pageant later this year.
Meanwhile, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol and Krishnah Gravidez of Baguio were crowned separately as Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 and Miss Charm Philippines 2023, respectively, at a ceremony at the Okada Manila around 2 a.m. after the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.
Empire.PH, the local franchise holder of the Miss Supranational and Miss Charm pageants, conferred the Philippine crowns on Dee's fellow queens.
In addition to abovementioned three contestants, the other beauty queens who made it to Top 5 were Christine Opiaza of Zambales (first runner up) and Angelique Manto of Pampanga (second runner up).
The pageant was hosted by actors Xian Lim and Alden Richards. They were also joined by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.
Below are some photos from the coronation night on Saturday.
Candidates vie to represent the country for Miss Universe during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Candidates vie to represent the country for Miss Universe during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Candidates vie to represent the country for Miss Universe during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Michelle Dee of Makati City during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Angelique Manto of Pampanga during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Krishnah Gravidez of Baguio during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Christine Opiaza of Zambales during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Top 5 finalists Michelle Dee of Makati, Christine Opiaza of Zambales, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol, Angelique Manto of Pampanga and Krishnah Gravidez of Baguio during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
2022 Miss Universe-Philippines Celeste Cortesi during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Michelle Dee of Makati City is crowned Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 during the coronation night in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Michelle Dee of Makati City is crowned Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 during the coronation night in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
