Only 1 Q&A? Format of 69th Miss Universe revealed

It appears that the Miss Universe pageant will be using the old format where there is only one time the candidates can be heard speaking.

This was revealed by Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

According to Supsup, 21 candidates who aced the preliminary contest will be chosen at the start of the pageant in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

The Top 21 will then battle it out in the swimsuit round, with only ten of them advancing to the long gown competition.

After the evening gown, five candidates will be selected in the next round, which includes the question and answer portion.

It remains unclear if there will be another round for top 3 contestants before announcing the new queen.

"It's going to be 21, straight to swimsuit, then 10, and then evening gown, 5, and then that's the time that they're going to have to speak," Supsup said.

The upcoming Miss Universe seems different from previous editions, where a continental format was used. Before, five candidates from Americas, Europe, and Africa/Asia Pacific region were chosen, and another five for the "wild card" group.

The candidates would then give opening statements before being trimmed down to 10 finalists. The 10 contestants, in turn, would take the competition to the runway for the swimsuit and evening gown competitions.

Two more question and answer portions would determine the Top 5 and Top 3. Last year, the organizers added another round which was the closing statement before revealing the winner.

Rabiya Mateo is eyeing to be the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country, after Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

She is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

