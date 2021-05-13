Home  >  Life

Miss Universe beauties nagsimula nang magpasiklaban

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2021 09:00 PM

Tumitindi na ang tensiyon sa 69th Miss Universe dahil sa napipintong pagsabak ng mga kandidata sa preliminary competition. Tinukoy naman ni Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup ang malalakas na katunggali ni Rabiya Mateo sa korona. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 13 Mayo 2021
 

