New eats: Tagaytay fave Breakfast at Antonio’s opens in QC

Breakfast at Antonio's is located at the Central Garden of Robinsons Magnolia. Handout The interiors of Breakfast at Antonio's. Handout Longganisa. Handout Salmon Bagel. Handout Pancakes. Handout

MANILA -- The Tagaytay favorite Breakfast at Antonio’s on Friday finally opened its doors in the heart of the metro, with the launch of its newest branch at Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City.

The all-day breakfast spot, which has been a hit among locals and tourists alike in Tagaytay, is known for its hearty and flavorful dishes, such as the Twice-Cooked Adobo, Housemade Longganisa, Classic Pancakes, and Grilled Ensaymada.

“I’ve always considered breakfast as the most important meal of the day,” said chef Tonyboy Escalante, the owner and founder of the Antonio’s Group of Restaurants. “There have been urgings and discussions to have another outlet closer to the city, but somehow, I couldn’t really pin down where.”

“We are eternally grateful to Robinsons Mall’s management for giving us this once in a lifetime partnership that allows us to bring the ‘Antonio’s Experience’ to Metro Manila,” he added.

In addition to its classic breakfast fare, Breakfast at Antonio’s also offers a variety of new and exciting dishes, such as the Arroz Caldo with an array of condiments, and the nourishing Taho. There are also breakfast dishes from all over the globe, including Eggs Royale, Turkish Eggs, Shakshuka, Chorizo Scrambled Eggs, Soft Boiled Eggs with brioche fingers, and Egg Cocotte.

The restaurant will be located in the calm and tranquil Central Garden of Robinsons Magnolia, housed in a standalone bungalow-type structure with Filipino-Spanish design elements that capture the essence of the Antonio’s brand.

Patrons of Breakfast at Antonio’s often take home a selection of deli products and freshly baked goods from its in-house delicatessen. In Manila, this experience will be made possible through Pedro the Grocer, a venture started by Escalante and his eldest son Basti. Deli meats, sourdough breads, croissants, baguettes, artisan pastries, fruit jams, and other delightful products found in Tagaytay will be available at the Pedro the Grocer corner in the new outpost.

Breakfast at Antonio’s is now open at Robinsons Magnolia. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.