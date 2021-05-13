WATCH: Lea Salonga gets tribute from Universal Kids in AAPI month

MANILA — Broadway star Lea Salonga was given a tribute by Universal Kids, in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI) in the US.

On its social media pages, Universal Kids, a cable TV channel of NBCUniversal, released an animated video depicting a girl inspired to pursue performing, upon seeing Salonga’s own stage performances.

“My heart is very full! I’m honored to be included in the @UniversalKids celebration of AAPI Heritage Month,” Salonga said.

Salonga debuted on West End in 1989, and on Broadway in 1991, both with her lead role as Kim in “Miss Saigon.”

She became the first-ever Asian to win the top acting prize from the prestigious Tony Awards in 1991.

Now regarded as a stage icon, who has also been formally inducted as a Disney Legend, Salonga has remained active as a theater performer and singer, with regular international shows prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

