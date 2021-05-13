Food shorts: Summer delivery promos and other new eats

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CHEW NAMA TRUFFLES PARTNERS WITH DAISO

Chew Nama Truffles has partnered with Daiso to have its signature Japanese truffles in the popular Japanese shop's newly opened food hub.

Located at the ground floor of Robinsons Magnolia, Quezon City, the Daiso Food Hub is filled with Japanese kombini treats, both imported and locally made.

One of the locally made Japanese treats is Chew Nama Truffles. These silky-smooth truffle squares use premium ingredients and are priced at P248 per box. Available flavors in the Daiso Food Hub include dark chocolate, milk chocolate, matcha, and cinnamon.

GRAB LAUNCHES 'TASTE THE WORLD' CAMPAIGN

Handout

Grab recently unveiled its "Taste the World" campaign that lets users enjoy the best of different affordable cuisines on the GrabFood app this May.

Week 1 featured Filipino cuisine, with merchants such as Andok’s, Mang Inasal, Amber, Dencio's, Sinangag Express, and Lydia's Lechon.

The following week is all about American offers, with big and filling servings from TGI Friday's, Denny's, Chili's, Shake Shack, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Krispy Kreme.

Week 3 adds a little spice with rich Asian flavors offered by Din Tai Fung, Marugame Udon, Yabu, Tokyo Tokyo, Soban Grill, and Mann Hann.

The final week, meanwhile, includes European offers from merchants such as Cibo, Mama Lou's, Italianni's, Pizza Telefono, and Ristorante Bigoli.

During the "Taste the World" promo, customers can enjoy discounts of 50% off every day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the featured cuisine and merchants for the week, as well as free delivery.

More details are available on the Grab app and website.

FOODPANDA INTRODUCES SUMMER PROMOS

Handout

Foodpanda is introducing promos to help people chill out while staying at home this summer.

For the whole month of May, Foodpanda users can key in promo vouchers to enjoy discounts and free delivery on their favorite services.

These include FUNSUMMER for P100 off for a minimum spend of P299; PICKUPSUMMER for P100 off for a minimum spend of P450; and SHOPSFD for free delivery with a minimum spend of P150.

More details are available on Foodpanda's social media pages.

JOLLIBEE LAUNCHES FAMILY THANKSGIVING MONTH

Handout

Jollibee has launched Family Thanksgiving Month this May, with the aim to start a new tradition to openly and actively express their gratitude towards their family and loved ones.

The initiative is headlined by long-time Jollibee endorser Anne Curtis, who also stars in a manifesto video directed by Joel Ruiz.

The short but meaningful video reminds viewers to be grateful for their family and make the effort to express their love more often, starting with the Family Thanksgiving Month.



LOCALLY PROVIDES DRINKS TO TAGUIG FRONTLINERS

Medical and non-medical frontliners in Taguig's checkpoints, vaccination sites, and barangays recently received Locally's blended juice drinks, which are made from fruits cultivated by Filipino farmers.

Some residents in Barangay Fort were also given Locally Blended juice products. Recipients include peace and order personnel, emergency and rescue personnel, day care students, employees of the DSWD barangay base, Health Center Personnel, barangay frontliners, and zone coordinators.

This follows NutriAsia's donation of boxes of Locally to various hospitals around Metro Manila earlier this month.

MCDONALD'S OFFERS LUCKY RIDE PROMO

On May 15, 22, and 29, drive-thru customers at McDonald's can enjoy their favorite burgers at big discounts with the fast food chain's Lucky Ride promo.

The deal requires downloading the McDonald's app to claim 40% off vouchers on featured burgers on the following dates:

- May 15: 2- and 3-wheeled vehicles like bikes, motorcycles, scooters, tricycles, pedicabs, and kalesas can avail the Cheeseburger for P35 (from P59)

- May 22: 4-wheeled vehicles like cars, vans, jeepneys, and skateboards can take home the Quarter Pounder with Cheese for P85 (from P142)

- May 29: All types of vehicles can indulge in the Double Cheeseburger for P64 (from P107)

MERRY MOO TEAMS UP WITH RUN RABBIT RUN

Merry Moo Ice Cream has teamed up with Poblacion's Run Rabbit Run to create a limited-edition flavor for the summer.

Bringing together award-winning ice cream and mixology skills, the Floppy Ears Cocktail Ice Cream is a spoonful of tangy, creamy, and sweet, with floral backnotes to make it even more unique.

Surprisingly refreshing despite having alcohol in the mix, the cocktail ice cream is made with the usual fresh cream and milk, and a cocktail of gin with lemon juice, basil, elderflower juice, and cucumber and aromatic bitters.

Order via the websites of Merry Moo or Run Rabbit Run.

Not into alcohol? Merry Moo also has a flavor of the month, their Chocolate Malted Milk. Use the code FTMMAY to get a 10% discount when ordering the flavor of the month.

SEAFOOD CORNER BY BULGOGI BROTHERS

Handout

Although bulgogi means "fire meat" and is cooked with beef, pork and chicken, there is a corner at Bulgogi Brothers that is dedicated to serving seafood to provide guests variety.

There are four choices in the Seafood Corner and each comes with six refillable side dishes available for dine-in, delivery, and take-out.

Customers can delight in the Clams and Scallops and Marinated Squid which are both served with sides of sweet potatoes, white onions, and garlic confit.

There are also King Prawns with sides of sweet potatoes, white

onions, enoki mushrooms, and garlic confit.

For those who want a bit of everything in one order, Bulgogi Brothers recommends the Seafood Platter, filled with prawns, clams, scallops, and squid, and served with all the sides.

SHOPEEPAY OFFERS PROMOS ON SUMMER DRINKS

ShopeePay is offering customers a safer and more convenient way to pay for their favorite summertime beverages.

On the app, they can order drinks from Gong Cha, Dakasi, Black Scoop Cafe, Yi Fang Tea, Serenitea, Macao Imperial Tea, Moonleaf, Infinitea, and What the Tea while enjoying 20% coins cashback.

VIRTUAL COOKBOOK BY AJINOMOTO

Handout

Ajinomoto has launched a virtual cookbook featuring over 100 creative Filipino recipes shared by moms and homecooks across the country.

From fish, meat, to vegetable recipes, the featured dishes in the microsite are an interesting mix of healthy and delicious choices. These are made with Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning and Aji Ginisa Flavor Seasoning Mix.

Some of the recipes include Calcium-rich Baked Potato, Healthy Chicken Soup with Malunggay and Talbos ng Kamote Leaves, Healthy-nolang Manok, Lumpiang Kalabasa, Oh My Healthy Ginisang Petchay With Tokwa, Tortang Squash, Kikiam Sardines, Cheesy Lumpia with Ilocos Longganisa, and Tuna and Veggie Sushi.

More details are available on Ajinomoto's website.