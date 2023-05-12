Stella, Juliene Mendoza try producing with 'Reconciliation Dinner’

Stella Canete-Mendoza, Randy Villarama and Jojo Cayabyab in a scene from 'The Reconciliation Dinner.' Handout

MANILA -- For about four-and-a-half decades, the Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas (DUP) has been the staging what DUP-trained couple Juliene and Stella Cañete-Mendoza call “little gems” in Philippine theater.

By “gems” they mean original Filipino works that have lots of potentials and deserving to be experienced by more people outside the campus.

One of which is Floy Quintos’ recent opus, “The Reconciliation Dinner,” directed by Dexter Martinez Santos. It was staged for one weekend in November 2022, at the UP Theater Main Hall Stage in UP Diliman as part of Dulaang UP’s 45th theatre season.

Many were expecting a rerun but nothing materialized. Even the planned streaming never happened.

Like most of Floy Quintos-penned stage plays or what many call “Quintosian” plays, “The Reconciliation Dinner” is a dark comedy. It is about “friends trying to heal unspoken hurts, suspicions, disbelief about the choices of those they thought they knew well.”

The play follows the lives of close family friends -- the Medinas and the Valderamas -- who are forced to confront their personal differences amid the looming political turmoil in the Philippines.

The production has a powerhouse ensemble led by Cañete-Mendoza and Frances Makil-Ignacio. They are joined by Randy Medel Villarama, Jojo Cayabyab, Nelsito Gomez, Mica Pineda and Phi Palmos.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

An excerpt from 'The Reconciliation Dinner'

“Right after the first run, we tried to have a rerun. But it’s not very easy to get funding within a university so it took a while,” Cañete-Mendoza told ABS-CBN News.

“The first run had seven shows and the capacity of the venue kung puno ng audience, around 200 people, so imagine for the first seven shows, do the math, we only touched 1,000 people,” she added.

Some naysayers thought since the play tackles controversial issues like the polarizing effects of the national elections and how it portrays supporters of the current president, there were powerful forces that prevented its rerun, or a possible second week staging.

“No naman, nothing like that,” Quintos said. “The simple reason was the performance venue had a different booking the following weekend. So limited run lang talaga, for all its intents and purposes.”

Next was the expected streaming that didn’t happen.

Santos explained: “Personally, for streaming it didn’t look good. Theater is back, sayang naman, audience is coming. Nare-revive na siya eh. Mas masarap gumawa ng something experiential, face-to-face.”

The idea to mount it again came overwhelmingly when an excerpt was performed in a private event organized by the Angat Buhay Foundation sometime in March this year. The actors and the few who’ve seen it believe “The Reconciliation Dinner” must be experienced by more people, theater lovers or not.

“The reactions of the audience were surprising. After we did the excerpt, Floy told me, ‘Ay relevant pa pala’. Kasi before that, they were thinking of showing the video production (filmed version meant for streaming) of what we did. Floy said mas maganda ang impact ng actual play. Then he asked the actors, ‘You wanna do it again?’ We all said yes of course,” Cañete-Mendoza said.

The Mendoza couple thought, why not produce it themselves and bring the gem to a more mainstream venue, outside the campus.

“Floy added we have to do it by May, because this is a year after the national elections. He pointed out that after May, it won’t have much impact. So I told my co-actors, Floy and Dexter, if you want to do the play again, ka-career-in ko 'yan. If you want me to self-produce this, I am ‘all in’ because sobra akong naniniwala sa material,” Cañete-Mendoza said.

“’Yun din ang pi-nush ko sa kanya (I encouraged her to do that) with our little savings, kaya naman. Push lang ako ng push,” Mendoza said with a smile.

Quintos updated some of the dialogues since the new staging happens a year after the national elections. Santos aptly called this, “The Reconciliation Dinner, the reloaded version.”

Mendioza said: “We also want BBM supporters to watch the show. It’s an examination of what we are going right now. Kahit ano partido mo.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

An excerpt from 'The Reconciliation Dinner'

Asked if this is the beginning of a new theater group, Cañete-Mendoza said: “Eventually, that is my dream. To discover little gems na maliliit na shows that have potential. That is our plan. We might for a new group.”

“One thing at a time. With this material, hindi kami kinakabahan kasi maraming naghahanap,” Mendoza said.

“Tulad ko, campus theater girl naman talaga ako. We have so many little productions but in a campus theater like in UP, the seating capacity could be limited. So to bring these little gems to a wider range of audience is a dream coming true. Eventually to open the spectrum of choices ng theater shows natin bilang mga Pinoy,” she added.

Quintos' plays have such impact, if to base among his followers in the local theater community.

‘Because his materials are based on research. Napaka-detailed nya ‘pag nagsusulat ng plays. I’ve worked with him since I was 17 years old and up to now, when I do a Floy Quintos, I am always excited kasi bago, laging well researched, always has concrete basis, napaka-dynamic,” she said.

Challenges ahead

“It has always been the challenge to present new original materials na gawang Pinoy talaga. Napakarami nating talent, sa pagsusulat, sa pagdi-direk na kelangan ng exposure. Let us face it. Sa mga Pinoy hindi naman innate sa atin yung theater goers. We have to push a little further the market to encourage them to watch theater shows,” Cañete-Mendoza said.

As first-time producers, they are now discovering it’s not that smooth sailing.

“The aim was initially to lower the ticket prices. In the process, hindi pala ganun siya kamura (affordable). ‘Yung reality, ganito pala, you have suppliers. It’s a cast of seven characters. Kapag complete na ang company, there are now 35 people. Next would be the front-of-house, magiging 50 na. Once we start the shows, you have the staff members, crew inside the theater for protocol, for the ambulance, for first aid…. and so on,” she said, though smiling.

“’Yung budget mo ganun, pero ang reality, hindi na ganoon kadali mag-offer ng lower prices of tickets. Pero still, lower pa rin tayo. It’s a reality that (something as big as) ‘Hamilton’ is coming and so many want to watch. With original materials like ‘The Reconciliation Dinner’ we hope it’s the same level of interest,” she added.

“Basta ako push ako ng push. May ready market ito na naghihintay, eto may buzz na. Eto andito na 'yung theme, timely, more than to sell the play, it’s the trust in the show itself, sayang 'yung palabas if it’s not going to be seen by more people,” Mendoza said.

“More so, pwedeng re-run ng re-run, constantly update the text. As long as may demand, who would want to see it. Hangga’t merong gustong manood, ibigay,” he added.

"The Reconciliation Dinner" will run from May 13 to 28 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight in Circuit Makati.