Ateneo releases reading list of Martial Law books

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University shared a reading list of books about Martial Law on Thursday, a day after local publishing company Adarna House started pre-orders for its discounted "Never Again" bundle.

In an article published on its website and social media pages, the Jesuit-run institution shared 16 titles under its own Ateneo University Press.

"Here are several extensively-researched books to aid you in learning about one of the darkest periods in Philippine history, from the Ateneo University Press," it read.

The 16 books on Martial Law, which are all available on the Shopee and Lazada pages of the Ateneo University Press, include:

- "Memory, Truth-telling, and the Pursuit of Justice: A Conference on the Legacies of the Marcos Dictatorship" by Gaston Z. Ortigas Peace Institute

- "Living and Dying: In Memory of 11 Ateneo de Manila Martial Law Activists" by Cristina Jayme Montiel

- "In the Name of Civil Society: From Free Election Movements to People Power in the Philippines" by Eva-Lotta E. Hedman

- "Some Are Smarter than Others: The History of Marcos' Crony Capitalism" by Ricardo Manapat

- "The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos" by Primitivo Mijares

- "Down from the Hill: Ateneo de Manila in the First Ten Years Under Martial Law, 1972-1982," edited by Cristina Jayme Montiel and Susan Evangelista

- "Musika at Bagong Lipunan: Pagbuo ng Lipunang Filipino, 1972-1986" by Raul C. Navarro

- "Philippine Politics and the Marcos Technocrats: The Emergence and Evolution of a Power Elite" by Teresa S. Tadem

- "Ascending the Fourth Mountain: A Personal Account of the Marcos Years" by Maria Virginia Yap Morales

- "A Capital City at the Margins: Quezon City and Urbanization in the Twentieth-Century Philippines" by Michael D. Pante

- "Dream Eden: A Novel" by Linda Ty-Casper

- "Canal de la Reina: Isang Nobela" by Liwayway A. Arceo

- "Canal de la Reina: English Translation" by Liwayway Arceo and translated by Soledad S. Reyes

- "Kung Wala na ang Tag-araw /Ano Ngayon, Ricky?" by Rosario de Guzman-Lingat

- "Two Women as Specters of History: Lakambini and Indigo Child" by Rody Vera; edited with production notes and interview by Ellen Ongkeko-Marfil, introduction by Joel David

- "The Betrayed: A Novel" by Reine Arcache Melvin

The spotlight on Martial Law books came amid the impending victory of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. -- son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos -- in the 2022 presidential elections, based on partial and unofficial tallies.

It's been nearly 50 years since the elder Marcos declared Martial Law, which was marked by rampant corruption and human rights abuses.