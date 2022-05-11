MANILA -- If you're planning to teach kids about what life was like during Martial Law, here's a good place to start.

Local publisher Adarna House said Wednesday it is offering a 20% discount on children's books about Martial Law, with pre-orders open until May 22.

Featured titles include "Ito ang Diktadura" by Equipo Plantel, "EDSA" by Russell Molina, "Isang Harding Papel" and "Si Jhun-Jhun, Noong Bago Ideklara ang Batas Militar" by Augie Rivera, and "The Magic Arrow" by Bolet Banal.

The books may also be purchased together as part of the "Never Again" bundle, which is sold at a discounted price of P463 from the original P545.

On its social media pages, Adarna House said the targeted delivery date for orders is on May 23, although this may be delayed for one to two weeks due to "the high volume of orders."

Meanwhile, curated online bookstore Pumplepie has also shared its lineup of books on Martial Law, citing many inquiries from customers.

It mentioned at least 20 titles from different companies such as Adarna House, Bookmark, and Tahanan Books.

The spotlight on Martial Law books came amid the impending victory of Bongbong Marcos Jr. -- son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos -- in the 2022 presidential elections, based on partial and unofficial tallies.

It's been nearly 50 years since the elder Marcos declared Martial Law, one of the darkest periods in Philippine history.