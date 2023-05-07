Reigning Miss International to crown Binibining Pilipinas winner

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and comedy superstar Vice Ganda share a light moment during the beauty queen's homecoming concert in February 2019. File/Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Catriona Gray has been tapped anew to host the Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night for the third year in a row.

This was announced through the official Instagram page of the beauty pageant on Saturday while inviting social media users to see who will be crowned as this year’s winners.

Binibining Pilipinas also announced who the special guests will be, including “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda.

“We are a few weeks away before the much anticipated Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night. Find out LIVE who will be crowned as your new 2023 Binibining Pilipinas Queens,” the organizers said.

“With special guest, Miss International 2022, Jasmin Selberg who will also be crowning the new Bb. Pilipinas International. There will also be a special performance from the Unkabogable Star, Vice Ganda. Hosted by Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray,” they added.

The 40 candidates of Bb. Pilipinas 2023 were introduced last February.

The winners of the national competition, who will be announced on May 28 at the Araneta Coliseum, will get to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International.