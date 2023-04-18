MANILA -- The next batch of Binibining Pilipinas queens are set to be crowned next month.

Organizers announced that the national pageant will be held at 9:30 p.m. on May 28 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

A new poster for Bb. Pilipinas 2023 shows five of its reigning titleholders: Bb. Pilipinas International Nicole Borromeo, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Tamondong, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Basiano, Bb. Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez, and second runner-up Stacey Gabriel.

First runner-up Herlene Budol was not included in the promotional image.

The 40 candidates of Bb. Pilipinas 2023 were introduced last February.

The winners of the national competition will get to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International.