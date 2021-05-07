Prince William, Kate Middleton put up YouTube channel; netizens drop funny content ideas

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, have jumped on the bandwagon with the launch of their official YouTube channel.

The royal couple announced their newest venture through an Instagram post, with Prince William jokingly warning Middleton to be careful with what she would say in front of the camera.

“Better late than never—we're now on @YouTube,” the caption stated.

The said introductory video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has garnered over 2.2 million views since its publication on May 5.

The channel has also reached over 350,000 YouTube subscribers, two days since its launching.

The first video shows part of a series of Middleton’s telephone calls with some participants from the “Hold Still” project.

The creation of the channel by the royal couple has received commendations from several netizens, praising how they tapped social media to share their influence and positivity.

“The Duke and Duchess have upped their social media game. Love it!” one commenter said.

Others viewed the increased social media presence of Prince William and Middleton as a step towards modernizing the Royal family.

“Definitely modernizing the Royal family. Love the increased social media presence,” one netizen quipped.

Meanwhile, some netizens also dropped hilarious content suggestions for the YouTube channel, ranging from pulling pranks on other royal family members to doing a mukbang challenge.

“Can’t wait for the Royal mukbang vid,” one user commented on YouTube.

Other fans also look forward to Queen Elizabeth II’s participation on the YouTube channel.

“Can’t wait for 'The Queen of England does ASMR,'” a netizen jokingly said.

“Prank calling Prince Phillip at 3 a.m. (Gone wrong),” another social media user suggested.

Several fans even asked for a reaction video on the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and a house tour of the Buckingham Palace.

