Queen Elizabeth once got a rude shower cap from Prince Harry for Christmas

The British royal family might give other holidays like Halloween a miss – on paper, anyway – but when it comes to Christmas, they have plenty of traditions. This includes an annual gift exchange, which is held at the Sandringham Estate on Christmas Eve. But what do you then give someone who already has everything, or can basically afford anything?

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the rest of the adult members of the royal family apparently have a rule when it comes to their presents for one another – they have to be cheap and cheeky! Read on to find out about the silliest things that they have gifted each other over the years.

Prince Harry gifted the queen a shower cap that said “Ain’t Life a B****”

The Duke of Sussex has always had a close-knit relationship with his famous granny. Add his wicked sense of humour and the queen ends up receiving a profanity-emblazoned shower cap as a gift. Yup, Prince Harry really did that once upon a Christmas. And, according to royal biographer Brian Hoey, the British monarch loved it and found it very funny.

This video of the grandmother-grandson duo doing a comedy bit for the 2016 Invictus Games definitely proves they have a tight bond and share a similar sense of humour:

Princess Anne bought a white leather toilet seat for Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s only daughter proved that she also knew a thing or two about humorous gifts when she got her older brother a white leather toilet seat for Christmas. The Prince of Wales reportedly liked the unusual present so that he even decided to take it with him on foreign trips. In the past, Princess Anne also gave Prince Charles’ former wife Diana a good laugh with a toilet paper holder.

Princess Diana gave Sarah Ferguson a leopard-print bath mat

Apparently, Princess Diana didn’t get the “cheap and cheerful” memo during her first Christmas at Sandringham in 1981, thoughtfully gifting the rest of the royals cashmere jumpers and mohair scarves. But the People’s Princess got the hang of it in succeeding years, gifting Prince Andrew’s former wife a truly wild bath mat.

Meghan Markle got Queen Elizabeth a singing toy hamster

Even though she had yet to marry Prince Harry in 2017, with the wedding taking place the following year, Meghan Markle already scored an invite to the family’s Christmas celebration. Thankfully, the Duchess of Sussex got a heads-up on their fun-filled tradition, so she made sure to impress. She reportedly gave her future grandmother-in-law a singing toy hamster which left Her Majesty in hysterics. According to a report by the Daily Star , the queen said “they can keep my dogs company!”

Kate Middleton gave Prince Harry a “Grow Your Own Girlfriend” kit

Back when Prince Harry was still an eligible bachelor, his sister-in-law made sure to poke fun at his single status over the holidays. The Duchess of Cambridge’s gag gift was a plastic “Grow Your Own Girlfriend” kit. But the prince did not take offence – especially since he’s called Middleton “the big sister [he] never had”. Besides, Markle managed to clap back later when she got Prince William a Scottish cap complete with a ginger wig in reference to his balding dome.