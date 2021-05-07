Mother's Day 2021: Meals and food gifts for Mom

MANILA -- If you’re thinking of celebrating at home, here are some edible options for Mother’s Day.

1. Have a tea party with English Tea Shop

Known as a favorite to true tea enthusiasts, English Tea Shop offers TLC (Tea Loving Care) to its drinkers, its farmers-suppliers, and the environment with a promise of using only organic and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Drinking tea has many health benefits, including improving immune health and anxiety reduction, among others. Enjoy these benefits from the multi-awarded British brand in teas like Chamomile (to relax), Turmeric Ginger Lemongrass (anti-inflammatory), and their signature English Breakfast tea.

English Tea Shop also has a Wellness Me range that’s ideal for Moms and health-enthusiasts (Slim Me, Sleepy Me). The brand is available at leading grocery stores and online grocery stores.

2. Give Mom some Killercupcakes by Meg

Cupcakes were all the craze a few years ago, but it hasn't stopped for Killercupcakes by Meg.

Surprise Mom and kids with specialty cakes like the Pavlova, or even an elaborate fondant-decorated event cake for Mother’s Day. For freshly baked cupcake cravings, try their bestselling red velvet and addicting chocolate flavors.

Find them on Instagram or Facebook under @killercupcakesbymeg.

3. Keep it simple with The Chocolate Cake Project PH

In 2015, Kendrick Tan started putting cakes into tin cans to make storing them more convenient. While other iterations of tin cakes have become popular, the Chocolate Cake Project has stayed true to Tan’s love for straightforward chocolate cakes with some inventive frosting tweaks.

Start with the Classic (chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate crumble, drizzle and caramel), then explore other cake options like Red Velvet, Nutty Chocolate Cake, and Salted Caramel Chocolate.

Message them on Facebook (@chocolatecakeproject).

4. Indulge Mom with Indulge by Daisy Marie's Adlai Champorado

Surprise mom with breakfast in bed with Indulge by Daisy Marie’s Dark Adlai Champorado. Adlai is known as a healthier alternative to rice, having less carbs and being more filling. In taste, it’s more similar to boiled white corn than rice, and its texture has more chew to it.

That difference with rice is obliterated in this Dark Adlai Champorado. A spoonful is as chocolatey, rich, and extra creamy as the original Triple Chocolate Champorado, but with less carbs and sweetness (as this uses dark chocolate).

Click on their order form via their Instagram page (@indulgebydaisymarie) to order your champorado buckets.

5. Say 'Merci Vuco' with Café Fleur

Celebrate Mother’s Day at home (or in the restaurant) with Chef Sau Del Rosario’s dishes from Café Fleur. Order a show-stopping centerpiece for lunch with a platter of Boneless Chicken Galantina or a roll of Pork Belly Lechon.

Families big and small can share the love by indulging in Café Fleur’s bestselling dishes (available in regular order/group sizes) like the Boneless Chicken Ala Plancha, Lamb Shank Caldereta, Duck Leg Cassoulet, or chef Sau’s famous Sisig Paella Capampangan.

To order, call their hotline at (0917) 192-8343. Moms dining in at Café Fleur on Mother’s Day get a mini version of Chef Sau’s viral hit, the Vuco Fye.

6. Mother Nature's Bounty Baskets by Crumbs and Grubs

Enjoy something cheesy this Mother’s Day with Crumbs and Grubs’ aptly named Mother Nature’s Bounty Baskets. A handwoven straw basket from Pangasinan contains Crumbs and Grubs' bestselling grass-fed burrata cheese as well as a bottle of Lolea Sangria Frizzante (red or white).

Make it a full gourmet meal for Mom by upgrading it with pasta (Pesto alla Genovese or Sundried Tomato Pasta). For an even sweeter time with Mom, order their bestselling Baguio Strawberry stuffed Croissants with homemade preserves and Palawan Honey.

Order online via their website (crumbsandgrubs.com) or at

(0976) 020-7249. Part of the proceeds of each Crumb and Grubs treat goes to local charitable organizations.

7. Keep it classic like Mom with Chicken Ala Kiev from The Plaza Catering

The Plaza Catering offers their bestselling gourmet dishes at home with food-to-go options like Lengua Estofado, ham sandwich kits, and roast beef, among others.

Have you ever had The Plaza’s Chicken ala Kiev? For Mother’s Day, the classic gets a tweak courtesy of chef Karla Reyes, who bakes it with tomato sauce and cheese, adding layers of tangy and cheesy flavors.

As an additional Mother’s Day treat, The Plaza offers free delivery of Chicken Ala Kiev orders within Metro Manila. For orders and inquiries, call (0917) 718-2200 or visit their website (theplazacatering.com).

8. Treats both savory and sweet from Bizu

Bizu celebrates Mother’s Day with treats both sweet and savory. Surprise with cakes like Charlotte (biscuit cuillere, blackberry mousse, raspberry gelee, berries, marshmallows, and macaron de Paris), Marion (sugar-free milk chocolate cake), the or the popular Strawberry Shortcake (genoise sponge, strawberries, and raspberry Chantilly cream).

Mother’s Day meals can be heart and meaty at home with Bizu’s Family and Summer Barbecue sets which feature signature dishes like 10-hour Roast Beef, truffle pasta, and baked salmon Rockefeller, among others.

With a dedicated delivery team, dishes and cakes are assured to be delivered on time and in perfect condition. To order, visit their stores, or buy online via Bizu’s website (www.bizu.ph)

9. Sebastian’s Ice Cream keeps Mother’s Day cool

Keep it cool this summer with Sebastian Ice Cream's Keso collection and new cake flavors.

Cheese ice cream is a unique Filipino flavor and in Sebastian’s Keso collection, it’s reimagined into flavors like the Cheesy Cookies and Cream with cheese-filled sandwich cookie pieces mixed into the sweet-salty cheese ice cream. There’s also the Cheddar Apple Pie, where the cheddar cheese’s umami and salt balances the sweet tangy creaminess of apples and cream.

For something uber cheesy, there’s the Tres Quesos—the ultimate cheese ice cream with grated cheddar, Monterey jack, and quickmelt cheese. It’s so cheesy that Sebastian’s recommends sandwiching a scoop in between warm pandesal a la Pinoy sorbetes.

Also for a limited time, ube lovers can also order a returning flavor — Sebastian’s Ube Keso ice cream, with amped up cheese ice cream swirled with rich ube halaya ice cream.

How about some bright and citrusy ice cream cakes for Mother’s Day? There’s the Lemon Drizzle Ice Cream Cake—a four-layered cake with yellow butter cake, buttercream ice cream, and tangy lemon glaze, topped with white chocolate drizzle and candied ginger. For something more Filipino, the calamansi takes center stage with the Calamansi Leche Flan Torte where the local citrus is made into a sour-sweet curd ice cream with ginger cookie crust and a thick slice of smooth leche flan.

The ice cream cakes and the Keso ice cream collection are available in Sebastian’s Ice cream shops, as well as via their website (www.sebastiansicecream.com) for both delivery and pick-up. Sebastian’s guarantees all their products are delivered frozen.

10. Have a hotel-at-home experience with Diamond Hotel Manila

Diamond Hotel’s pastry kitchen impresses with offerings like the Mother’s Day Grazing Box, which has chocolate covered strawberries, French macarons, meringues, soft eclairs, and more. There are also other options like layered cake in Coconut, Raspberry Confit, and Matcha with Crispy Praline Crunch Entreme, and the Burnt Basque Diamond Cheescake.

Hotel-at-home gourmet meals are easy with Chinese luxury set platters, or their Filipino Seafood noodle dishes (Seafood Bihon Guisado, Pancit Palabok). You can even have a fancy boodle fight at home with Diamond Hotel’s Boodle Platter.

With a lead time of one day (Chinese platters require two days), there’s still time to order your Mother’s Day hotel-at-home experience with Diamond Hotel. For more information, visit onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com or email Diamond Hotel at restaurant_rvsn@diamondhotel.com.

11. Gourmet sets by New World Makati's Jasmine

Celebrate Mother’s Day lunch or dinner via Jasmine's Chinese gourmet sets, which are good for groups of 4 to 5 people.

Set one has a combination platter of honey barbecued pork; soy chicken and jellyfish; hot and sour soup; entrees like wok fried beef tenderloin in XO sauce, steamed garoupa fillet, braised assorted mushrooms, and seafood fried rice with salted fish; and glutinous rice dumpling with milk chocolate and mango cream sago for dessert.

Set two, meanwhile, puts suckling pig with the roast meats and also has seafood and wintermelon soup, US beef ribs in black pepper sauce, steamed prawn vermicelli, braised abalone mushroom, Fujian-style fried rice, and chilled almond bean curd with lychee and piggy bun with milky egg cream for dessert.

Dim sum and other ala-carte dishes are also available for takeout and pick-up at Jasmine. Those whose orders are above P5,000 for delivery, takeout, or pick-up will get a free bath set gift from New World Makati.

To order, visit the hotel for takeout, call (0917) 888-4194, or email fbreservations.manila@newworldhotels.com.

12. Macao Imperial milk tea and Nabe hotpot feast

It’s a Fredley Group feast with their Mother’s Day set featuring hot pot favorites from Nabe and milk tea from Macao Imperial.

Designed for 4 to 5 persons, the set comes with toppings like US pork collar, US beef short plate, assorted balls with the diner’s choice of soup base (Sukiyaki, Tonkotsu, etc.), chicken karaage, a gallon of Macao Imperial Milk Tea, and pouches of cheesecake and black pearl.

For more information or orders, visit their Facebook or Instagram page or their website (nabe.fredleygroup.com).

13. Samgyupsal and a chocolate dessert freebie from Meatsumo Panay

Meatsumo Panay, known for premium Korean meats and Japanese dishes (sushi bake, maki, Japanese pares, etc.), collaborated with the Daily Bakes PH for a Mother’s Day treat.

Under the promo that's valid this weekend, Meatsumo Panay will be giving out Daily Bake's Famous Chocolate Fudge Crunch for dine-in (group of 4) and takeout (with a mininum order of P1,500).

To order your barbecue feast for delivery or take-out, call (0933) 134-6534, visit their Facebook page (@meatsumopanay), or use applicable delivery apps.

14. Be a ramen chef for Mom with Kaijo Steaks and Ramen’s frozen ramen kits

Impress Mom with some ramen at home with Kaijo Steaks and Ramen’s frozen ramen kits. Choose from broth options like nutty Tantanmen, sweet and spicy Karubi, and Japanese ramen staple flavors like Miso, Shoyu, and Tonkotsu.

These kits come complete with noodles, meat/chashu, broth, toppings from nori wrappers to vegetables, and even options for sesame and chili oil.

Order your ramen for Mother’s day and beyond by calling Kaijo Steaks and Ramen’s hotlines at (0961) 899-0617 and (0945) 845-6690, or by sending a message through their Facebook account

(@kaijosteaksandramen).

15. Sweet goodies, festive dishes from The Peninsula Manila

The Peninsula Manila brings you options to spoil your mom with sweet goodies and festive dishes to enjoy at home. Celebrate your Mother's Day feast at home with dishes like the Lobby's Oven Baked Lasagna, Pansit Luglug, the classic Old Manila dish Beef Wellington, or the hearty Kare-Kare.

Spoil your mom with something sweet from the Pen's pastry kitchen such as the Raspberry Chocolate Mousse with Moist Chocolate Cake, Ube Flan Cake, or Decadent Chocolate Cake.

For sweet nibbles, choose from pastries like the Leche Flan Donut, Berry Muffins, Pecan Sticky Buns, or Macarons.

To order, call (02) 8887-2888 or email penboutique@peninsula.com, or send a message to their Facebook page (@ThePeninsulaManila).

16. Kumori keeps things flowery sweet

Kumori Bakery has teamed up with florist Pretty Withered to create the Velvet Bloom Cake, which combines moist chocolate velvet cake with tangy cream cheese. This cake has just the right sweetness and is ever so pretty, decorated with delicate purple and pink hydrangeas (note: these are not edible).

Get a whole cake or add some flowers to the mix by availing of Kumori's Mother’s Day bundle, which pairs the Velvet Bloom Cake with a Pretty Withered bouquet.

To order or for more information, visit their website (www.kumori.com.ph) or Pretty Withered’s IG page to order.